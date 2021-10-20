Police department and K-9 Renzo need votes from the public to receive grant

Voting is open until Oct. 26

– The Paso Robles Police Department and K-9 Renzo have been nominated for a K9 Grant, sponsored by Aftermath. They have the opportunity to win $5,000. The grant presented from Aftermath will allow K9 Units to create or maintain a K9 Unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. The PRPD is asking for the public’s help in voting for the department and Renzo to receive the grant.

The public may vote once per day, every day between now and Oct. 26. Vote at: https://www.aftermath.com/2021-california-k9-voting/ Scroll to Paso Robles Police Department and vote, or click here: https://m.lndg.page/w24chS?sre=W0N2jjt5mXMQL

Earn extra votes by:

1. Following @AftermathK9Grant on Instagram

2. Following Aftermath Cares on Facebook

3. ‘Like’ the daily K9 post and mention, “Voting for Paso Robles Police Department.”

