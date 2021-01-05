Police department crews continue Salinas riverbed cleanup efforts

–On Dec. 29th through Dec. 31, the Paso Robles Police Department CAT team facilitated trash cleanup in the Salinas Riverbed that removed 20,701 pounds of trash and discarded materials at a cost of $11,580.00.

Crews will be in the riverbed this week cleaning additional sites on the northwest side of the riverbed. This is an ongoing process until the rains limit our access into the riverbed.

