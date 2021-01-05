Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 6, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Police department crews continue Salinas riverbed cleanup efforts
  • Follow Us!

Police department crews continue Salinas riverbed cleanup efforts 

Posted: 3:26 pm, January 5, 2021 by News Staff

–On Dec. 29th through Dec. 31, the Paso Robles Police Department CAT team facilitated trash cleanup in the Salinas Riverbed that removed 20,701 pounds of trash and discarded materials at a cost of $11,580.00.

Crews will be in the riverbed this week cleaning additional sites on the northwest side of the riverbed. This is an ongoing process until the rains limit our access into the riverbed.

On December 29th through December 31st the Paso Robles Police Department CAT team facilitated trash cleanup in the…

Posted by Paso Robles Police Department on Tuesday, January 5, 2021



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.