Police department encourages everyone to ‘go safely’ during National Bicycle Safety Month

–May is Bicycle Safety Month and the Paso Robles Police Department is encouraging those out walking, driving or riding their bikes to look out for one another while practicing social distancing measures.

“Biking is a great way to get fresh air and exercise, but keep in mind others are staying at home too and have the same idea,” Commander C. Davis said. “It’s important to keep you and your family safe by remaining aware of your surroundings even though there’s less vehicular traffic.”

The Paso Robles Police Department suggests the following tips to help keep you and your family safe:

Always wear a helmet and never ride impaired.

Follow social distancing measures and maintain at least six feet of physical space between other riders and those out walking.

Be seen: wear brightly colored clothing and have bike lights handy (front white light and rear red flashing light or reflectors)

Use hand signals when turning or stopping.

Rules of the road still apply: Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow moving vehicle.

Keep outside trips to a minimum; they should only be to get essential items or exercise.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related