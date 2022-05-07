Police department hosting open house May 18

Free event to be held at 900 Park St.

– The Paso Robles Police Department has announced that they are hosting an “Open House” on Wednesday, May 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center, located at 900 Park Street. The event will include police vehicle displays, K-9, drone and motor demonstrations, 9-1-1 for kids, and opportunities for community members to meet the staff of the police department.

Staff will also provide department tours, which is a great time to view what happens behind the scenes at the police department.

For more information about the open house, call (805) 227-7496.

