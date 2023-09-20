Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 20, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Police department hosting Paso Robles Night Out Oct. 4
  • Follow Us!

Police department hosting Paso Robles Night Out Oct. 4 

Posted: 6:30 am, September 20, 2023 by News Staff
family at night out

A family at a recent year’s Paso Robles Night Out event.

Event aims to strengthen community bonds, promote safety

– The Paso Robles Police Department is hosting Paso Robles Night Out on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Downtown City Park.

This event is a unique opportunity for residents and local law enforcement and fire personnel to connect in a relaxed, festive atmosphere. Paso Robles Night Out aims to strengthen community bonds, foster positive relationships with public safety agencies, and promote safety awareness within the city.

Event highlights:

  • Meet local heroes: Get to know the dedicated people who serve our community every day. Paso Robles Night Out brings together local police officers and firefighters, allowing residents to interact with them in a friendly and approachable setting.
  • A night out against crime: Join us in our commitment to creating a safer Paso Robles. Learn about crime prevention strategies and how to actively contribute to the security of the community.
  • Free food: Enjoy complimentary food that reflects the diversity of the community, symbolizing unity and togetherness.
  • Games and giveaways: Engage in exciting games and activities and have a chance to win fabulous prizes through giveaways.
  • Live demos: Witness demonstrations by our local police and fire personnel, showcasing their skills and dedication to keeping Paso Robles safe.
  • Police and fire Interaction: Ask questions, share stories, and gain insight into the daily work of first responders. Discover the tools and techniques they use to protect and serve.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.