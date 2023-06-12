Paso Robles News|Monday, June 12, 2023
Police department participates in Special Olympics Torch Run 

Posted: 6:45 am, June 12, 2023 by News Staff
Officers from multiple agencies ran to support local Special Olympics athletes who are competing in the upcoming 2023 Special Olympics Games.

Event raises funds for Special Olympics athletes in San Luis Obispo County

Last week, the Paso Robles Police Department attended the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run in San Luis Obispo.

The run was in support of the 2023 Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games, which are set to take place later this month. Officers from multiple agencies ran to support local Special Olympics athletes who are competing in the games.

The PRPD posted about the event on its Facebook page:

