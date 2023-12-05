Police department reminds public to drive sober this holiday season

Additional officers will be on patrol during the holiday season

– Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver.

During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, Paso Robles Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and stay safe,” said Commander Terry Afana. “If you intend to go out and celebrate, please plan ahead and arrange for a safe, sober ride home. Driving under the influence should never be an option.”

Drunk driving is a problem on our nation’s roads every day, but it’s more prevalent during the holidays. During the 2017-2021 December months, there were more than 4,500 people killed in drunk-driving-related crashes, according to the police department.

Paso Robles Police Department reminds drivers that a “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs. The public is reminded to do research and be informed about how certain drugs may affect driving ability.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

