Police department reminds public to enjoy Super Bowl responsibly

Paso Robles Police Department will be on patrol this weekend looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence

– The Paso Robles Police Department is reminding football fans to stick to the “go safely” game plan and designate a sober driver if you plan on drinking at a Super Bowl LVI watch party.

“During Super Bowl LVI weekend (Feb. 12 & 13), the Paso Robles Police Department will be on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“If you plan to have a drink or two, choose a sober way to get to and from wherever you are watching the game,” Commander Caleb Davis said. “Have a ride-hailing service or a family member who hasn’t been drinking take you home.”

The Paso Robles Police Department reminds the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medications can all affect your ability to drive safely. Do your research and understand the potential side effects of certain drugs.

“When it comes to getting to and from places safely, we’re all on the same team,” said Commander Davis. “The choice is simple: Don’t drive impaired.”

