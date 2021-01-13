Police department removes over 19,000 pounds of trash from riverbed

–On Jan. 5 through Jan. 8, the Paso Robles Police Department CAT team facilitated another round of trash cleanup in the Salinas Riverbed that removed 19,740 pounds of trash and discarded materials at a cost of $10,740.

Crews will be in the riverbed next week cleaning additional sites in the riverbed south of Niblick Bridge. This is an ongoing process until the rains limit access to the riverbed.

Photos courtesy of the police department:

