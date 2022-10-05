Police department selling pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Proceeds to be donated to local non-profit that assists those in the community affected by cancer

– The Paso Robles Police Department will be taking part in the Pink Patch Project to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. PRPD will be selling pink breast cancer awareness patches for $10 each. All proceeds will be donated to local non-profit Cancer Support Charity that assists those in our community affected by cancer.

“This campaign touches a little to close to the PRPD home – our very own Records Clerk (Andrea) is a breast cancer survivor,” wrote the Paso Robles Police Department in a Facebook post, “Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2020 during a routine mammogram. Andrea wants to remind everyone to schedule your screening today – early detection saves lives!”

Purchase a patch by stopping by the department or contacting Detective Elizabeth Place at (805) 227-7429 or EPlace@prcity.com.

