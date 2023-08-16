Police department shares back-to-school safety tips

– As local students prepare to head back to school, the Paso Robles Police Department would like to share the following safety tips:

Please be aware that school days bring traffic congestion: Yellow school buses are picking up students, children on bikes are hurrying to get to school before the bell rings, harried parents are trying to drop their kids off before work.

It’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when children are present – especially before and after school.

If you’re dropping off

Schools often have very specific drop-off procedures for the school year. Make sure you know them for the safety of all children. More children are hit by cars near schools than at any other location, according to the National Safe Routes to School program. The following applies to all school zones:

Don’t double park; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles

Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school

Sharing the road with young pedestrians

According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are 4 to 7 years old, and they’re walking. They are hit by the bus, or by a motorist illegally passing a stopped bus.

A few precautions go a long way toward keeping children safe:

Don’t block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you; this could put them in the path of moving traffic

In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection

Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign

Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas

Don’t honk or rev your engine to scare a pedestrian, even if you have the right of way

Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians

Always use extreme caution to avoid striking pedestrians wherever they may be, no matter who has the right of way

Sharing the Road with School Buses

If you’re driving behind a bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car. It will give you more time to stop once the yellow lights start flashing. It is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.

Never pass a bus from behind – or from either direction if you’re on an undivided road – if it is stopped to load or unload children

If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus

Be alert; children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks

The Paso Robles Police Department thanks the public for their consideration and wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable school year. For more information about PRPD, click here.

Share To Social Media