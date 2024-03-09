Paso Robles News|Sunday, March 10, 2024
Police employ de-escalation tactic in Atascadero standoff 

Posted: 7:15 am, March 9, 2024 by News Staff

Suspect barricaded himself inside of a residence with victim

– A suspect barricaded himself and a victim inside of an Atascadero residence following a domestic dispute, prompting a hours-long standoff that concluded with Atascadero Police officers employing a de-escalation tactic, according to multiple reports.

The incident unfolded Friday afternoon on Hidalgo and Buena avenues after officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute just after 5 p.m. The woman, initially barricaded against her will, managed to escape before officers arrived.

The situation reportedly culminated in a “tactical disengagement,” where officers, considering the severity of the crime, past criminal behavior, and potential risks, de-escalated the situation by withdrawing.

A relative of the suspect arrived to remove him from the scene, a decision accepted by the victim, according to reports.

Authorities opted for withdrawal, deeming it safer for all parties involved, including the victim and the neighborhood. The case will be filed later with the district attorney’s office, reports say.

No further information is available at this time.

 

