Police investigate assault after man struck by vehicle

Juvenile arrested for possession of stolen firearm

– The Paso Robles Police Department responded to a report of a large physical altercation on Friday in the 1900 block of Riverside Ave. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 29-year-old male on the ground with moderate head injuries, allegedly caused by being struck by a vehicle. The suspect and the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

A juvenile found near the victim was in possession of an unloaded 9mm handgun, which was determined to be stolen from another state. The juvenile was subsequently arrested for possessing a stolen firearm and was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Detentions Center.

The injured 29-year-old male, whose name has not yet been released, remained conscious, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The police department stated that the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact them at (805) 237-6464. Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” followed by their message to CRIMES (274637).

