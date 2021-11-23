Police investigate homicide in San Luis Obispo

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to this community

–The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the apparent homicide of a 64-year-old male and a person of interest is currently in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to this community.

On Saturday, at about 4:59 p.m., SLOPD responded to a medical aid call in Bianchi Open Space near San Luis Obispo Creek. During the initial investigation, responding police and fire personnel located a deceased 64-year-old male with apparent injuries to his body.

It was determined this was a homicide and the investigation was turned over to the San Luis Obispo Police Department Investigation Bureau. The investigation has identified a person of interest who is currently being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges. The suspect’s name is not being released to ensure the integrity of the investigation. Additionally, the victim’s name is not being released until the next of kin is notified.

Investigators from SLOPD along with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations are following up on additional leads. Anyone who has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant Aaron Schafer at (805) 594-8056. Reference SLOPD case #211120074.

For anonymous tips and information contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

