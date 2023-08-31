Police investigate possible residential burglary in Paso Robles neighborhood

– On Thursday, the Paso Robles Police Department received a call from homeowners in the 2600 block of Silverwood Way that they were viewing video surveillance and saw approximately three people in the backyard of the house. Paso Robles police called the Atascadero Police Department to request assistance from their K-9 unit to help with searching the inside of the house.

Four patrol cars were stationed outside the house on Thursday morning.

No further details were available at press time.

-Report by Anthony Reed

Share To Social Media