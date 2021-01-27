Police investigate reported dead body found in Salinas riverbed



–At approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Paso Robles Police and Emergency Services responded to the Salinas riverbed area behind Kohls in Paso Robles for a possible deceased person in the area. An eyewitness said that there was a burned body that was found.

Paso Robles Police commander Caleb Davis confirmed that there was a dead body that is currently being investigated.

This is a developing story. No more information is available at this time.

-Report and photos by Anthony Reed

Share this post!

email

Related