Police investigate reported dead body found in Salinas riverbed 

Posted: 4:57 pm, January 26, 2021 by News Staff


–At approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Paso Robles Police and Emergency Services responded to the Salinas riverbed area behind Kohls in Paso Robles for a possible deceased person in the area. An eyewitness said that there was a burned body that was found.

Paso Robles Police commander Caleb Davis confirmed that there was a dead body that is currently being investigated.

This is a developing story. No more information is available at this time.

-Report and photos by Anthony Reed



