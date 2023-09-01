Police investigate threat against middle school made on social media

Threats found not credible after investigation

– On Thursday afternoon, Paso Robles Police Department officers were notified by Daniel Lewis Middle School staff of a student’s social media post regarding a potential incident.

Police responded and conducted a thorough investigation and it was determined there were no credible threats.

There was no impact on student safety or the school site. The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District also took administrative actions per their policy.

