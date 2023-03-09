Police investigate threat to high school made on social media 

Paso Robles News|Friday, March 10, 2023
Posted: 7:20 am, March 9, 2023 by News Staff

Investigation deems threat not credible

Paso Robles High School was notified of a social media post suggesting a potential threat to the school late Wednesday afternoon. In response, the administrative team of the school, along with the Paso Robles Police Department, launched an immediate investigation into the matter. After a thorough investigation, the team determined that the post was not a credible threat to the safety of the school.

While the school administration says it is grateful that this particular incident did not lead to any harm or disruption to the school, they would like to remind students and parents to report any suspicious messages or threats directed towards any person or school to law enforcement immediately. They also warn against reposting content of this nature, which can make it more difficult to identify the origin of the message.

The school encourages parents to discuss responsible social media use with their children, and emphasize the importance of reporting messages that contain any form of threat. The school administration also reminds the public that all threats are taken seriously, and any individual found making threatening posts, regardless of credibility, will be reported to law enforcement and will face strict consequences as dictated by the California Education Code, including expulsion.

 

 

