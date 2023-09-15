Update: Police investigating report of possible threat against Central Coast schools

Update posted 10 a.m., Sept. 15, 2023:

The Paso Robles Police Department has determined that a screenshot of the threat circulating on the Central Coast was from Texas. The San Antonio Police Department determined the threat was not credible. The Paso Robles Police Department wants to warn their community that even if threats are deemed non-credible, criminal charges may be pursued against the source.

Sharing this threat caused undo stress to our community, so please notify law enforcement of any threat of violence instead of sharing it on social media

Original report, 9 a.m., Sept. 15, 2023:

Credibility of the threat being determined by police

– Earlier today, the Paso Robles Police Department was advised of a possible school threat. The school threat was shared on social media throughout the Central Coast and does not specifically mention Paso Robles. The Paso Robles Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies to determine the origin of the posting.

The Paso Robles Police Department would like to remind our community to immediately contact law enforcement for any threat of violence directed towards any person or school. “Further reposting of content of this nature is incredibly harmful and makes finding the origin of the message more challenging,” said the PRPD.

PRPD will continue to monitor our schools with police presence and will continue to determine the credibility of the threat. No further information is available at this time.

