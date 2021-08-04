Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 5, 2021
Police investigating reported hit and run at local Pilates studio 

Posted: 2:57 pm, August 4, 2021 by News Staff

Police following up with suspect at his residence in Templeton

–A hit and run was reported at Club Pilates in Paso Robles. A call came in to report the incident to the Paso Robles Police Department around 1:29 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle was reportedly a white work truck. The truck appears to have struck the front window of the establishment.

According to eye-witnesses, the suspect fled the scene but PRPD responded to the suspect’s residence in Templeton to investigate.

No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

Report by Brandon Stier 

