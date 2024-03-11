Police investigating shooting incident at Paso Robles park

Man shot in the leg possibly during ‘physical altercation involving the victim and a group of males within the park’ police say

– Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles on Friday.

According to Paso Robles Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received at 9:27 p.m. reporting gunfire in the vicinity of 1860 Creston Rd. Responding officers arrived at the scene within minutes and were approached by an adult male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The injury was described as non-life-threatening, and the victim was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Preliminary findings suggest that the shooting may have resulted from a physical altercation involving the victim and a group of males within the park, according to the police department.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to contact the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Those preferring anonymity can reach out to Crime Stoppers through their 24-hour hotline at (805) 529-STOP, or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

The investigation remains ongoing.

Share To Social Media