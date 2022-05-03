Police give 180 citations for hands-free cell phone violations

Maximum enforcement period held during the month of April

– The Paso Robles Police Department reports that 180 drivers were cited for hands-free cell phone violations during the distracted driving enforcement operation conducted during the month of April.

California has had distracted driving laws on the books since 2008. Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold their phone or other electronic device while driving. This includes talking, texting, or using an app.

Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the handsfree law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

If you have an important phone call or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot, reminds the police department. Before driving, either silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

