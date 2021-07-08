Police respond to 119 fireworks-related calls over holiday weekend

Police department shares holiday weekend crime statistics

-Over the 4-day holiday weekend, the Paso Robles Police Department reports that it received 550 calls for service. From 12 a.m. July 2 through 11:59 p.m. on July 5. Of that, 119 calls were fireworks-related.

During that timeframe, the police also made 13 arrests, including three for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and police made 35 traffic stops.

The Paso Robles Police Department wants to remind the community that all fireworks are illegal in the City of Paso Robles.

The police department posted about the weekend’s numbers on their Facebook page:

