Update: Shelter in place lifted at Paso Robles High School

Update posted Friday, 2:00 p.m.

Student reportedly mistook umbrella for potential gun

–The shelter in place order at Paso Robles High School has been lifted and there is no threat to the campus, according to the district. One student reportedly saw another student with an umbrella and reported it as a gun.

The district posted the following notice on its Facebook page:

Original story posted Friday, 9:45 a.m.

School officials order shelter in place

–On Friday morning at 9 a.m., Paso Robles Police were at Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, responding to a report of a weapon seen on campus.

On Friday morning, two students reported to a school security officer that they saw a person on campus near Gil Asa Gym with a long gun under a coat. The suspect was described as a male, 5-foot-4 wearing, a crimson red hooded sweatshirt with dark blue jeans.

Paso Robles Police Chief Damian Nord was on the scene with more than a dozen officers and emergency workers, including California Highway Patrol officers.

Chief Nord said police were reviewing video of the scene and believe they have identified an individual. Police believe that the individual was holding a long umbrella, not a weapon, though that has not yet been confirmed.

At 9 a.m. Paso Robles School District officials sent an alert to parents: “Currently, PRHS is in a Shelter in Place, students are secure in their classrooms. We are working with local authorities to ensure student safety. We will update you shortly. Please do not attempt to come to campus, it will not assist our local authorities.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

