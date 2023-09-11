Police respond to two traffic collisions Saturday, multiple injuries reported

Alcohol appears to be a factor in one of the accidents, police report

– The Paso Robles Police Department responded to two separate serious injury traffic collisions within a 24-hour period Saturday.

On Saturday at approximately 12:30 a.m., police dispatch received a call of a man down in the area of Buena Vista Drive and River Oaks Drive. When officers arrived on the scene it was determined to be a traffic collision that involved an e-bike. The rider was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision, according to police.

Shortly after at approximately 7:13 a.m., police dispatch received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in the area of 1st Street and Oak Street. Initial responding officers located all involved parties on the scene. Paso Robles Emergency Services Department responded to a female who sustained serious injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The female pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision, according to police.

These are ongoing investigations, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464, or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549- STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

