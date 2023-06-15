Police search finds weapons, stab-resistant vest, police scanner

Carlos Davis, 38, of Santa Barbara County, arrested

– On Wednesday at approximately 2 a.m., a Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) officer was flagged down by a citizen at the Golden Hill Mobil gas station, located at 2401 Golden Hills Rd. in Paso Robles, to report a suspicious vehicle and person at the gas pumps. As the suspicious vehicle left the gas station, arriving officers stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, Carlos Davis, 38, of Santa Barbara County.

Davis was found to have a fixed-blade knife concealed in his waistband, and he was arrested for the concealed knife. A search of the vehicle yielded ammunition, pepper spray, a stab-resistant vest, a stun gun, and a replica Glock handgun. In addition, a scanner was located with the channel set to “police,” along with a black ski mask, and duct tape. Davis was booked at SLO County Jail on multiple felony charges.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

