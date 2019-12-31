Police search for man who attempted to rob Paso Robles pawn shop



–Paso Robles police ask: do you recognize this man?

On Monday, what Paso Robles police are calling a “mustachioed bandit” walked into Campos Ceramic in Paso Robles and demanded his empty grocery sack be filled with cash.

According to a post on Facebook by the Paso Robles Police Department, the employee “wasn’t having it and told him police were on their way.” The suspect then fled the store with his empty bag.

If you recognize this man or have any information, please call the police department at (805) 237-6464.

Share this post!

Related