Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 31, 2019
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Police search for man who attempted to rob Paso Robles pawn shop
  • Follow Us!

Police search for man who attempted to rob Paso Robles pawn shop 

Posted: 8:26 am, December 31, 2019 by News Staff


–Paso Robles police ask: do you recognize this man?

On Monday, what Paso Robles police are calling a “mustachioed bandit” walked into Campos Ceramic in Paso Robles and demanded his empty grocery sack be filled with cash.

According to a post on Facebook by the Paso Robles Police Department, the employee “wasn’t having it and told him police were on their way.” The suspect then fled the store with his empty bag.

If you recognize this man or have any information, please call the police department at (805) 237-6464.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.