Police search for suspect in Paso Robles stabbing incident

Attack believed to be an isolated between two involved parties, police say

– On Sunday at 6 p.m., Paso Robles Police Department officers responded to a report of a subject who was stabbed in the hand. Both involved parties fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers were able to locate security footage at a nearby business, which recorded the incident as it unfolded. Officers were reportedly clearly able to see the suspect aggressively attacking the victim with a large machete-style knife. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and arm. The suspect was identified as Pedro Osuna (41 years of age, of Paso Robles).

Osuna fled the scene and was spotted by officers in the area of 2800 N. River Rd. Upon seeing officers, Osuna reportedly ran into the Salinas Riverbed. After an extensive search, officers were unable to locate Osuna, but were able to locate the involved weapon.

This is believed to be an isolated incident between the two involved parties, said the police department in a press release. The suspect is still outstanding at this time, but there is no threat to the community, says the police department.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the police department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

