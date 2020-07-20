Police search for suspect reportedly armed with AR-15 at Atascadero Motel 6 

Paso Robles News|Monday, July 20, 2020
Posted: 7:56 am, July 20, 2020 by News Staff

Photo by Rick Evans.

–Police were searching for a suspect armed with an AR-15 at Motel 6 in Atascadero late Sunday night, according to a report by the SLO Tribune.

At about 11:15 p.m., an Atascadero police officer was pursuing a vehicle when it crashed at the intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa Road and a man fled the scene holding an AR-15, the report says.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be posted.

Photo by Rick Evans.



Comments

