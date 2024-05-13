Police seek assistance in hit-and-run investigation

– Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a vehicle and its owner following a hit-and-run collision that left a bicyclist seriously injured.

The incident occurred Saturday around 11:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Grand Avenue, according to Grover Beach Police.

Emergency responders, including Grover Beach Police Officers and medical personnel, were dispatched to the scene where they found a 31-year-old adult man who had been struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The driver reportedly fled the area prior to their arrival.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators, utilizing witness statements and Grover Beach Community Cameras, have identified the vehicle involved as a blue 1966 Ford 4-door sedan with California license plate UCS 589. The owner of the vehicle is identified as William Ryan Dacosse, described as a known transient in the south county of San Luis Obispo.

Grover Beach Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner, or who may have witnessed the incident, to come forward.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, or its owner, or may have witnessed this crime and have not already spoken to law enforcement, please contact Sgt. Felix Ramirez at (805) 473-4511 or via email at framirez@gbpd.org.

Alternatively, individuals can remain anonymous by contacting SLO County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP(7867).

