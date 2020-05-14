Paso Robles News|Friday, May 15, 2020
Police seek help identifying theft suspects 

Posted: 4:04 pm, May 14, 2020 by News Staff

theft suspects

Victim reported purse stolen in February, checks later used at local Costco

–According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 18, a female victim in Templeton reported a theft of her purse from her house. Besides cash and credit cards, the victim reported her checkbook which was inside the purse, was also taken.

On March 6, the victim reported someone had used her checks at Costco stores in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Hanford CA, and Fresno, CA. Checks had also been passed at a Bank of America in Fresno. All told, the checks totaled approximately $5,000.

Costco was able to identify the suspect with surveillance photos. The photographs show one male and one female. Both appear to be white and approximately 50-70 years old. It’s believed the two are associated with a white extended-cab pickup truck. The pickup truck looks to be a Ford F-150, possibly a 2004 year model or newer.

Once deputies were able to secure a surveillance photo from Costco of the suspect, an APB (all points bulletin) flyer was sent to the following counties: Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Kings, Kern and Fresno.

If anyone has information on the suspects or this incident, please call the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
