Police seek public’s help with information about catalytic converter thefts

Two suspects remain at-large

– Early Monday morning around 2:26 a.m., dispatch advised the Morro Bay Police Department of an interrupted theft of a Catalytic Converter in the Los Osos area. A vehicle description was provided. At approximately 2:45 a.m., a Morro Bay PD officer located a vehicle matching the description traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of South Bay Blvd and Highway 1. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle which failed to yield. The vehicle traveled east bound on Highway 41 pursued by Morro Bay PD. As the vehicle entered Atascadero, Atascadero Police Department successfully utilized spike strips, causing the vehicle to become disabled. The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the area of Hwy 41 and Portola Road.

As the vehicle came to a stop, two suspects fled from the vehicle while one suspect remained. One suspect is in custody while the other two are still outstanding. Atascadero PD established a perimeter and actively searched for the suspects. The two suspects were unable to be located. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided when available. Morro Bay Police Department and other police agencies throughout SLO County have been investigating several catalytic converter thefts during the past few weeks.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772- 6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

