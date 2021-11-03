Police standoff at Taco Bell in Paso Robles ends in arrests

Police use chemical agents to force two men out of vehicle reported stolen

– On Tuesday at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department’s stationary license plate scanner alerted to a vehicle with a reported stolen license plate. Officers quickly realized the stolen license plate was attached to a Toyota Rav 4, which had been reported stolen from Paso Robles last September. Patrol officers quickly located the stolen vehicle in the drive-thru of Taco Bell on Niblick Road.

The stolen vehicle was boxed in with patrol units and the driver and passenger were ordered to exit the vehicle. Both occupants refused to get out of the vehicle and started to reach underneath the seats as if they were going to arm themselves.

The suspects, who were identified as 35-year-old Michael Daniloff and 23-year-old Jordan Dooley, both of Paso Robles, continued to refuse orders and a standoff ensued. After about thirty minutes, with both suspects still in the vehicle, officers opted to force them out using chemical agents. After giving the suspects several warnings, a 40mm foam baton round was used to shatter the rear passenger window of the suspect vehicle, followed immediately by several rounds of pepper balls shot into the interior of the vehicle. The application of pepper balls into the vehicle convinced both suspects to surrender and both were taken into custody without injury. Officers did not locate any weapons inside of the suspect vehicle, however, did locate suspected methamphetamine and indications of drug sales.

Daniloff was later booked into County Jail on felony charges of vehicle theft, possession of narcotics for sale, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and two unrelated warrants.

Dooley was booked on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance and was later released with a promise to appear.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related