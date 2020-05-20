Police suspect foul play in disappearance of Trevon Perry

– Since March 16, 2020. the Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office have continuously investigated the whereabouts of missing person Trevon Perry. Between the two agencies, over 15 investigators have been dedicated to locating Perry, according to a press release issued Wednesday from the City of Paso Robles.

Numerous search warrants have been served throughout California in an attempt to collect evidence and to locate Perry. Through this investigative process, investigators believe Perry’s disappearance is suspicious and suspect foul play.

Perry was reported missing by his family on Monday, March 16, 2020. He is 27-years-old, 5-foot 8-inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. Perry was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and possibly a black sweatshirt with a black baseball hat. He was last seen by his family leaving his residence with friends. Those same friends claim Perry left another residence on foot after attending a small get-together.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trevon Perry is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 and ask for Det. Bryce Lickness. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

