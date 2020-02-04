Police use taser to subdue suspect who fled from accident

On Tuesday, at about 11 a.m., Paso Robles Police and Fire Departments received several calls for a two-vehicle traffic accident in the 800 block of Paso Robles Street. The driver of a Hyundai sedan reportedly exited Highway 101 onto Paso Robles street at a high rate of speed and hit the rear of a white Chevy Silverado.

Callers to 911 said the driver of the Hyundai was running away yelling obscenities and attempted to carjack a vehicle driving by in the area. When officers from Paso Robles police arrived on the scene, the suspect reportedly tried to fight the officers. Police then used a taser to subdue the suspect.

The suspect was taken by ambulance for treatment for injuries, no injuries to the officer were reported.

No other details were available at press time. Check back for updates.

– Report by Anthony Reed

