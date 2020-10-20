Police warn of drive-up mail box theft at post office

–The Paso Robles Police Department is warning the public not to use the drive-up mailboxes at the US post office in Paso Robles.

They have reported over 15 incidents of stolen checks from the mailboxes, according to a post on Facebook.

The PRPD posted the following about the incidents:

Need to send a check to Billy Blanks for those Tae Bo workout tapes? DON’T USE THE DRIVE UP MAILBOXES at the US Post Office in Paso.

Over the past month, we have taken 15 reports regarding stolen checks from the drive-up mailboxes at the Post Office. The stolen checks have all been washed, altered, and deposited electronically into someone’s account, for amounts far greater than the original amount. So far, the total loss is $30,000. We are continuing to investigate every case and are working with the Post Office to fix the problem.

In the meantime, do not use the drive-up mailboxes. If you reaalllllly must send a check (seriously, just pay online), use the mailboxes inside the building. Also, if you’re not comfortable with someone having your name, address, bank routing number, and account number, don’t send a check.

Share this post!

email

Related