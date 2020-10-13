Poll: Who do you support for school board trustee?

–Twelve candidates running for four open seats on Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustee positions. Cast your vote by clicking below on this online poll:

For more information about the candidates, read their responses to Q&As from the Paso Robles Daily News in the links below, or watch the online forum below hosted by The Paso Robles Education Alliance on Sept. 30.

Q&As with candidates for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board

Editor’s note: This is an unscientific online poll of readers’ responses.

