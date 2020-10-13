Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Poll: Who do you support for school board trustee?
Poll: Who do you support for school board trustee? 

Posted: 9:21 am, October 13, 2020 by News Staff

paso robles poll paso robles daily news

–Twelve candidates running for four open seats on Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustee positions. Cast your vote by clicking below on this online poll:

paso robles school board poll 2020

For more information about the candidates, read their responses to Q&As from the Paso Robles Daily News in the links below, or watch the online forum below hosted by The Paso Robles Education Alliance on Sept. 30.

Q&As with candidates for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board

 

Editor’s note: This is an unscientific online poll of readers’ responses. 



