Poly Royal Rodeo to be held April 14-15 during open house

Tickets go on sale today

– Tickets are available starting today for the 81st annual Poly Royal Rodeo, which will be held at the Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex on campus during Cal Poly’s open house, with three full nights of performances.

The two-night general admission events will begin Friday, April 14, with the Annual Poly Royal Rodeo Performance and conclude Saturday, April 15, with the Poly Royal Rodeo Finals. Both events start at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a concert. In addition, a Cal Poly Rodeo Showcase and concert will be held for students only at a reduced cost on Wednesday, April 12.

The Poly Royal Rodeo is the marquee event on campus during Cal Poly’s annual Open House. The event will feature the top collegiate rodeo athletes from around the West Coast who have advanced to the championship performance from the weekend’s earlier rounds. Athletes will compete for a championship title in events such as barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding and steer wrestling.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $20 for children ages 2 to 12. Admission is free for children under 2. Tickets are available at https://ticketscalpoly.evenue.net.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Cal Poly Rodeo Program.

Cal Poly’s Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex, named after alumnus and founding member of the team Cotton Rosser (Animal Husbandry, ’52), was dedicated in 2022 after the establishment of the Cotton Rosser Endowment. The endowment honors Rosser’s distinguished dedication to the sport while providing financial support for the future of the Cal Poly Rodeo program. It assists with operational costs as well as student scholarships.

The Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex is located on campus off Mount Bishop Road. Designated, paid parking will be available nearby for Poly Royal attendees.

