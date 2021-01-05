Pond at Barney Schwartz stocked with fresh trout

–On Monday, the pond at Barney Schwartz was freshly stocked with rainbow trout by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

CDFW District Biologist Dennis Michniuk says, “Rainbow trout and will be planted throughout the winter as well.” The fish came from San Joaquin Hatchery in Fresno, he said.

The limit on catching fish is five per person and a fishing license is required for those over 16 years old. The pond is located on the upper side of Barney Schwartz Park at 2970 Union Rd, Paso Robles.

Atascadero Lake was also recently stocked, Michniuk says the department plans on planting the lake once to twice a month as long as the water conditions are good enough, “namely cool enough.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife advises, “Trout fishing can be a safe outdoor activity that maintains physical distancing from others as we work to minimize transmission of COVID-19. Anglers must make sure to stay six feet from anyone not in their same household, wear a face mask, wash hands with soap and water whenever possible, follow all fishing regulations, and stay safe.”

Fish and Wildlife is currently in the process of drafting guidelines for trout management. Three projects make up this effort:

Strategic Plan for Trout Management

Strategic Plan for Trout Hatcheries

Inland Trout Angling Regulations Simplification

“We need engagement from the public to make these projects successful,” Fish and Wildlife says. “You can help by reviewing draft plans and regulation changes as they become available. By providing feedback on these efforts, you help ensure that we are drafting plans and regulations to meet your needs while providing for the protection and enhancement of trout resources.”

Inland Trout Angling Regulation Simplification Proposed Regulations

