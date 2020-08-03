Pond Fire burning near Santa Margarita destroys 2 structures, burns over 2,000 acres

–Some evacuation orders are still in effect for the Pond Fire burning near Santa Margarita. The fire is currently at 60-percent containment as of Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday evening and is located near the 3400 block of Katacreek Road near Oak Creek Place.

So far two structures have been destroyed and 2,005 acres have burned. Some 200 structures are threatened.

