Paso Robles News|Monday, August 3, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Pond Fire burning near Santa Margarita destroys 2 structures, burns over 2,000 acres
  • Follow Us!

Pond Fire burning near Santa Margarita destroys 2 structures, burns over 2,000 acres 

Posted: 6:40 am, August 3, 2020 by News Staff

Photos by local photographer Trisha Butcher.

–Some evacuation orders are still in effect for the Pond Fire burning near Santa Margarita. The fire is currently at 60-percent containment as of Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday evening and is located near the 3400 block of Katacreek Road near Oak Creek Place.

So far two structures have been destroyed and 2,005 acres have burned. Some 200 structures are threatened.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.