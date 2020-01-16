Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 16, 2020
Pop star Pink visiting Paso Robles 

Posted: 10:52 am, January 16, 2020 by News Staff
Pink

Pink was seen Tuesday night having cocktails at 1122 speakeasy in Paso Robles.

Celebrity pop star Pink was spotted visiting Paso Robles this week. Alecia Beth Moore, who goes by the stage name Pink, was reportedly attending a wine industry summit, Wine Speak, in Paso Robles this week.

Tuesday night she visited speakeasy 1122, behind Pappy MacGregors.

“She sat next to us at 1122,” says Paso Robles resident Pamela Spears. “Super nice and chill. She introduced herself to the four of us in the corner just before joining her friends for drinks. Very nice group of people.”

After cocktails at 1122, she stopped in at the Pine Street Saloon. She even sang karaoke, says owner Ron French.

Last year Pink released her eighth album, Hurts 2B Human. In November, she finished up her seventh concert tour, Beautiful Trauma. She doesn’t have any concerts scheduled for this year, so far.

Some of Pink’s greatest hits include:

  • Just Like a Pill
  • Don’t Let Me Get Me
  • Get the Party Started
  • Just Give Me A Reason
  • Raise Your Glass

 

A recent Instagram post from Pink of a motorcycle ride near a local winery:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Family ride day 🤘🏽

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Comments

