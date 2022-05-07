Pops-by-the-Sea returns this September

Family-friendly concert returns Sept. 3

– The San Luis Obispo Symphony announces the return of Pops-by-the-Sea on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. The music starts at 4 p.m.

Ticket prices range:

Lawn seating – $25 for adults and $15 for ages 13 to 17

Children under 13 – free with paying adult

Theater seating – $50 per chair

Table seating – $75 a seat (or $600 for table of 8)

For over two decades, the San Luis Obispo Symphony’s family-friendly POPS-by-the-Sea concerts have entertained thousands of music lovers on the Central Coast. This year’s event honors that tradition and offers the community an afternoon by the sea of sun, fun, and great music.

There is free parking for the event. No outside drinks are allowed. Ice chests will be inspected.

Call (805) 356-1438 or visit slosymphony.org to purchase tickets or to become a sponsor.

