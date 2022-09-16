Paso Robles News|Friday, September 16, 2022
Porsche Speedsters cruising into town for Saturday event 

Posted: 8:30 am, September 16, 2022 by News Staff

Public invited to check out the cars at Estrella Warbirds Museum

– Members of the 356 Porsche Speedsters club are traveling through Paso Robles once again. They arrived in town on Wednesday and will be leaving on Sunday.

While in Paso Robles they are using the Paso Robles Inn as their headquarters. They will be taking scenic drives around the area including Pozo, Parkfield, and up the coast. They have wine tasting and a dinner scheduled at Cass Winery.

On Saturday there will be over 150 beautiful 356 Porsches on display at The Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display all day with various classes, dyno tuning, and car show. The public is welcome to come to check out the cars from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum.

