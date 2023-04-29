‘Power journaling’ workshop planned May 24

During two-hour class, participants will learn how using power journaling can lead to a happier and healthier life

– Art Kuhns, owner of Breaking Day Hypnotherapy, will be offering a “power journaling” workshop in the White Oak Room at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) on Wednesday, May 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. During this two-hour class, Kuhns, will teach participants how using power journaling can lead to a happier and healthier life.

Topics to be covered during the workshop include how to journal in the “power” mode and different styles of journaling for different outcomes including discovery, anxiety relief, gratitude, goal success, and more. There will also be time for students to practice the techniques they’re learning. Students should bring a notebook or journal to use during the practice time.

“Journaling, when done correctly, has the power to transform one’s life,” said Kuhns “I have been using power journaling in my own life for many years to help me discover and release unwanted habits and behaviors and to reduce stress and anxiety.”

The class is offered for a $35 registration fee with handouts included.

Advance registration for this workshop is strongly recommended. To register online visit prcity.com/recreation or register in person at the Centennial Park registration desk Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact instructor Art Kuhns at (805) 242-1649 or Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988.

This class is presented in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services.

Share To Social Media