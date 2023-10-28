Paso Robles News|Sunday, October 29, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Power outage impacts North County residents Friday evening
  • Follow Us!

Power outage impacts North County residents Friday evening 

Posted: 6:55 am, October 28, 2023 by News Staff

PG&E

– On Friday evening, a power outage impacted nearly 3,000 PG&E customers in the city of Paso Robles. The outage started at approximately 4:41 p.m. and impacted a total of 2,950 customers, according to multiple reports.

The outage was reportedly the result of PG&E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, which are in place in areas considered to be high risk for wildfires. These types of outages occur when powerlines automatically turn off as the result of hazards, such as a tree branch, falling onto a powerline, according to KSBY’s report on the outage.

As of Saturday morning, no power outages were reported in the North County area on PG&E’s outage map.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.