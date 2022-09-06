Power outage reported in Atascadero Monday

Approximately 1795 customers affected

– A power outage was reported in Atascadero Monday night beginning at approximately 8:50 p.m., according to Pacific Gas and Electric’s (PG&E) power outage map. Approximately 1795 customers were affected.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, power had been fully restored to all customers and there are no reported outages in the area.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage. No further information is available at this time.

