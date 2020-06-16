Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 16, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Power outage reported in Paso Robles Monday
  • Follow Us!

Power outage reported in Paso Robles Monday 

Posted: 7:55 am, June 16, 2020 by News Staff

–In Paso Robles, a driver struck a power pole at the corner of 32nd and Oak Streets around 10 p.m. Sunday night. The first PG & E crew arrived at the scene within an hour of the accident. There were several PG & E crews on hand Monday morning by 4:30 a.m. The pole’s integrity was compromised, so PG& E replaced it. They put up a new pole and transferred all the power lines.

They worked through the day Monday, shutting off power to a ten-block section of north Paso Robles shortly after 12:30 in the afternoon. Power was restored late Monday afternoon.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver. The hit and run driver abandoned his SUV at the corner of 32nd and Spring.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.