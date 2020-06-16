Power outage reported in Paso Robles Monday

–In Paso Robles, a driver struck a power pole at the corner of 32nd and Oak Streets around 10 p.m. Sunday night. The first PG & E crew arrived at the scene within an hour of the accident. There were several PG & E crews on hand Monday morning by 4:30 a.m. The pole’s integrity was compromised, so PG& E replaced it. They put up a new pole and transferred all the power lines.

They worked through the day Monday, shutting off power to a ten-block section of north Paso Robles shortly after 12:30 in the afternoon. Power was restored late Monday afternoon.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver. The hit and run driver abandoned his SUV at the corner of 32nd and Spring.

Share this post!

email

Related