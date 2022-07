Power outage reported in Paso Robles

Estimated restoration time is Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

– A power outage that began Thursday evening remains active in Paso Robles as of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to PG&E’s outage map.

The outage is affecting between 50-500 people in the south part of town, according to PG&E. A PG&E crew is currently on the scene working to restore power. The estimated restoration time is this afternoon at 1 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

