Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 13, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Pre-closure library items due June 15
  • Follow Us!

Pre-closure library items due June 15 

Posted: 2:45 am, June 13, 2020 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles City Library reminds patrons that items checked out prior to the library’s closure are due back to the library by June 15. All items can be returned to the outside book drop in the library parking lot or the one at the 11th Street entrance. Staff empties the book drops daily but items are not checked in for three days (72 hours). At that time, they are removed from patrons’ accounts and made available for requests.

Curbside service, which began June 1, continues to be a popular way for patrons to obtain items from the Paso Robles Library, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For information on how to request an item for pickup, visit the library web page at https://www.prcity.com/944/Library-Curbside.

Library staff is on hand to answer account and reference inquiries Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call (805) 237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.