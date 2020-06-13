Pre-closure library items due June 15

–The Paso Robles City Library reminds patrons that items checked out prior to the library’s closure are due back to the library by June 15. All items can be returned to the outside book drop in the library parking lot or the one at the 11th Street entrance. Staff empties the book drops daily but items are not checked in for three days (72 hours). At that time, they are removed from patrons’ accounts and made available for requests.

Curbside service, which began June 1, continues to be a popular way for patrons to obtain items from the Paso Robles Library, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For information on how to request an item for pickup, visit the library web page at https://www.prcity.com/944/Library-Curbside.

Library staff is on hand to answer account and reference inquiries Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call (805) 237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com.

