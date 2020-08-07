Pre-election address confirmation card being sent to all registered voters in the county

–In compliance with Governor Newsom’s Executive Order and new legislation, all voters will receive a ballot in the mail in the county’s initial mailing of Vote By Mail ballots for the November 3rd Presidential Election. As a result, the County Clerk-Recorder office is sending a Pre-Election Address Confirmation Card to all voters for updates, if necessary, in preparation of the VBM ballot mailing in early October.

Voters are urged to review their residence and mailing address on their respective Address Confirmation card:

1) If the information is correct, you may discard the card.

2) If the information has changed, update your information, sign the card and send as soon as possible, but no later than Aug. 28.

If voters are unsure of their registration status or have questions, they are urged to contact the elections office at elections@co.slo.ca.us or (805) 781-5228. For more information on the Nov. 3 Presidential Election, please visit the County Clerk-Recorder’s website at www.slovote.com.

